Cedartown Woman Charged with Stealing Car in Silver Creek

Jennifer Faye Tapp, 27 of Cedartown, was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a Floyd County woman’s vehicle last October.
Reports said that Tapp is accused of stealing the vehicle from property on Craton Road in Silver Creek. The warrant said that Tapp was later found in possession of the vehicle in Polk County.
Tapp is charged with felony theft by talking and misdemeanors for a probation violation and criminal trespassing.
She was also being held on undisclosed charges out of Chattooga County.