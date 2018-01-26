Cedartown Man Causes Disruption at Rome Hospital, Fights with Officers

Dimitrius Lashaun Huggins, 36 of Cedartown, was arrested at Redmond Hospital after police said he acted in a disruptive manner when he jumped off of a stretcher and grab an EMS worker.

Reports added that Huggins continued to be disruptive in the hallways of Redmond Hospital before he was finally taken into custody.

Reports added that while at the Floyd County Jail Huggins took an “aggressive stance” and fought with officers.

Huggins is charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of law enforcement.