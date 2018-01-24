Calhoun Police Make Arrest in Home Break-In, Shooting

Calhoun police have arrested four people involved in a home invasion that occurred last month. Reports said that two people wearing ski masks entered a home on Creek View Drive on December 15 and demanded money.

One of the suspects then proceeded to shot the victim in the leg.

After an investigation two suspects, 40-year old Anita Kae Selvy of Calhoun and 34-year old Matthew Zane Johnson of Adairsville were arrested shortly after the incident.

This week police arrested 41-year old Angela Dawn Holloway of Chatsworth, as well as the alleged shooter, 23-year old James Kyle Faulk of Chatsworth.

All four are charged with home invasion, 1st-degree burglary, and aggravated assault.