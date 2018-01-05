Blair Elrod named as Polk Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

The Polk County Chamber committees which include Business and Development, Education and Workforce and Government Affairs have set their 2018 goals and are making plans to effectively grow membership as well as represent Chamber members’ needs in the Polk County business community.

“With our new Executive Director, we will examine ways to more effectively further the interests of businesses,” said Elizabeth Walls, 2018 Chamber Chair.

“We are excited to announce that Blair Elrod, resident of Cedartown, has accepted our position as the Chamber’s Executive Director,” added Walls. Elrod holds a Master’s Degree in Business Leadership and over six years’ experience in organizational leadership, community outreach, strategic planning and volunteer management. “Her knowledge of business development and partnerships with clients will create an environment that adds value to our local businesses and community,” Walls said of Elrod.

Elrod, a graduate of the Polk Youth Leadership and LEAD Polk Adult Leadership Program, is excited about what the future holds for the Chamber. “I am looking forward to learning more about our members and their needs as well as working alongside our local businesses as they are the heartbeat of our community,” she said.

Prior to her appointment with the Chamber she served in building partnerships and brand visibility for The Walt Disney Company and Six Flags Atlanta Properties as well other entities.