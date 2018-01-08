Berry College Student Killed in Wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the report from the accident that left a Gadsden teen dead and three others injured in Cedar Bluff on Friday.

According to State Troopers the wreck occurred at 9:00 a.m. on the Alabama Highway 9 Causeway and involved a 2005 Mercedes being driven by 18 year old Theodore Howard of Gadsden. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton, Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say that Howard was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in Howard’s vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries, 18 year old Cate Leath of Rainbow City and 18 year old John Teschner of Birmingham. Troopers say that neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Teschner was airlifted from the scene by Lifesaver and taken to UAB in Birmingham while Leath was taken by Cherokee EMS to a Gadsden Hospital.

The second vehicle was a Toyota Tacoma driven by 47 year old Marc Johnson of Centre who is a former Centre City Council member. Johnson was taken by Cherokee EMS to a Rome area Hospital and later transferred to Erlanger in Chattanooga. According to family members, he suffered a leg/ankle injury, a broken lumbar and a has a small puncture to one of his lungs. He underwent one surgery on Saturday and is expected to undergo additional surgeries in the next several days.

Teschner’s mother told WEIS Radio News that he had internal bleeding and underwent surgery on Saturday. She did wish to thank all the law enforcement and first responders who were at the scene for working so hard to help all involved. She wished also wishes to thank those civilians who stopped to render assistance.

Those who responded to the scene were the Cedar Bluff Police and Fire Department, numerous personnel members with Cherokee EMS, Cherokee County Rescue Squad, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.