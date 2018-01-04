Berry College Math Professor Earns National Recognition

The Mathematical Association of America has recognized Berry College Mathematics Professor Ron Taylor for “Distinguished College or University Teaching of Mathematics.”

“The mathematicians receiving these awards are the leaders in our community who carry out the MAA’s mission to advance the understanding of mathematics and its impact on our world,” said Michael Pearson, the executive director of the MAA. “Their distinguished service and dedication to mathematical excellence strengthen our community and open paths for future generations of mathematicians.”

Taylor received the Deborah and Franklin Tepper Haimo Award for Distinguished College or University

Teaching of Mathematics. He is recognized for his success cultivating an Inquiry-Based Learning approach to his

mathematics classroom at Berry College. He used his experience to mentor mathematics faculty at other institutions and co-chaired the organizing committee for the Inquiry Based Learning-Forum & Annual Legacy of R.L. Moore Conference.

Other award winners include Gary Gordon, of Lafayette College and Hortensia Soto, of the University of Northern Colorado. Prizes will be awarded Jan. 13 in San Diego at the Joint Mathematics Meetings, the world’s largest gathering of mathematicians.

