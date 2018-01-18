Berry College Awarded $10,000 Grant

The Berry College Professional Tennis Management Program has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association.

“The USTA is excited to partner with Berry College as the institution takes tennis to the next level and drives growth for our industry,” said USTA University Managing Director Scott Schultz.

The goal of the grant is to bring innovative ways to introduce the sport of tennis to new players, progress youth through the play pathways and increase tennis participation and awareness, according to USTA.

Berry is among a handful of colleges and universities nationwide that offer the tennis management program. Ten students a year are accepted into the Berry program, offering them a straight shot to a professional certification with the United States Professional Tennis Association. Coupled with a degree from Berry College, the program equips graduates to launch winning careers in the tennis industry ranging from college and high school coaches, facility and pro shop managers, tennis camp directors and tennis professionals.

The curriculum is developed in collaboration with the Professional Tennis Registry, the USPTA and USTA Player Development. Students have the opportunity to learn from USPTA-certified professionals, while also making valuable industry contacts.

The program calls the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College home. The center, which opened July 2016, is comprised of 60 USTA standard, asphalt tennis courts and includes six NCAA regulation courts, three center courts for tournament and collegiate play, a clubhouse with an expansive viewing porch, open green spaces, a family zone and more. All courts have lighting and shade structures.

The facility hosts tournaments year round for all ages of players including USTA national and southern championship tournaments. In 2017, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) men’s and women’s tennis championships were held at the facility.

For more information about the Berry tennis program, visit berry.edu/ptm.