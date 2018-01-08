ATM Safety – Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union

Unfortunately, robberies occurring at ATMs are increasing across the country. While we have not encountered this problem at our ATMs, it’s probably a good idea for us all to keep these ATM safety tips in mind:

If the ATM is obstructed from view or poorly lit, go to another ATM. Report the problem to the financial institution that operates the ATM.

Avoid using ATMs at night. Take a companion if this is not possible.

Minimize time spent at the ATM by having your card out and ready to use.

Park as close as possible to exterior walk-up ATMs.

Do not accept assistance from strangers when using an ATM.

Keep your engine running, the doors locked and the windows up at all times when waiting in line at a drive-up ATM. When possible, leave enough room between cars to allow for a quick exit should it become necessary.

Once you have completed your transaction, take your money, card and receipt and immediately leave the ATM. Verify your cash later when it is safe to do so.

If you see anyone or anything suspicious while conducting a transaction, cancel your transaction and leave immediately.

If anyone follows you after making an ATM transaction, go immediately to a crowded well-lit area and call the police.

Protect your PIN and the privacy of the transaction by shielding the keypad and standing close to the ATM to prevent others waiting behind you from observing the transaction details.

Check your ATM receipts against your statements to identify unauthorized transactions.

Report a lost or stolen card immediately.