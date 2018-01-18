“America in the Great War: 1917-1918” Lecture in Bartow County

The Bartow History Museum welcomes back historian and author Robert C. Jones to its Evening Lecture series on January 25th at 7p.m. to discuss his knowledge of the participation of the United States in what became known as the Great War and as shared in his book, “America in the Great War: 1917-1918.”

Attendees will learn why America entered the war, what battles America fought, and who led the American forces. Those attending are also invited to visit the current temporary exhibit at the museum, Over There: Bartow County and the Great War, which is open through March 31st, according to Trey Gaines, Director of the Bartow History Museum. Several of Jones’ books are currently available at the museum gift shop including, “America in the Great War: 1917-1918”, “The Top 10 Innovations of World War I”, and “The Top Innovations of World War II”. The lecture is free to museum members and included with the price of admission for non-members. For more information on this and other museum programs, call 770-387-2774 or visit our website at www.BartowHistoryMuseum.org.