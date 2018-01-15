Multi-state Chase ends with Arrest in Chattooga County

A Gaylesville, Alabama man was taken into custody this morning following a chase that started in Chattooga County and wound up in Cherokee County, Alabama.

The incident started on Highway 337 in Georgia when a Georgia State Trooper attempted to pull over the suspect. The suspect continued down Highway 337 through Alpine and was stopped between Alpine and Broomtown, Alabama on Cherokee County Road 99. Scanner reports out of Cherokee County indicated that the Georgia State Trooper preformed a “pit maneuver” and stopped the vehicle.

Chattooga County Chief Deputy Kevin Wood told AM 1180 that thirty-five-year-old Robert John Criswell of Gaylesville was taken into custody. Criswell has been charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license, defective equipment and no proof of insurance. More charges may be forthcoming.

Criswell is currently booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

From AM1180