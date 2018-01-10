$15,000 Contributed to the Rome Exchange Club Family Resource Center

The Exchange Club of Rome recently contributed $15,000 to the Exchange Club Family Resource Center for its prevention of child abuse programs. The Exchange Club Family Resource served 137 families through it’s evidenced-based Exchange Parent Aide program in 2017, impacting 192 adults and 275 children. In addition, 303 parents participated in open-access parenting groups.

Founded in 1991 by the Exchange Club of Rome, the Family Resource Center works hard to prevent abuse and neglect. According to Tina Bartleson, Exchange Director, “We are so fortunate to have the involvement of the Exchange Club of Rome and its members with our Center. Our Exchange Parent Aides serve almost 50 families each month through our program…and we see positive impact with the families we serve. In fact, 6 out of 10 families who engage with our program, graduate from the Exchange Parent Aide program successfully. These families work hard to become stronger parents..and they change the trajectory and the future for their children in positive ways. It makes so much more sense to prevent child abuse before it has a chance to take root in families. “

Pictured are: Charles Long (Exchange Club President), Tina Bartleson (FRC Executive Director), Lee Niedrach (FRC Board President)