Cameron Jerome White, 30 of Woodstock, was arrested this week after he allegdly took a 14-year old girl to Ridgeferry Park in Rome where he held her against her will, molested and then raped her.

White was arrested at 293 Riverside Parkway, at 9:40 p.m. a short time after the assault.

White is charged with rape, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment.