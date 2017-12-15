Woman Found with Drugs After Not Wearing Seat belt

Starrhett Shalisha McHenry, 21 of Rome, was jailed this week after she was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple containers of marijuana while being stopped for not wearing a seat belt.

Reports added that someone in the passenger seat of the vehicle fled the scene on foot before being captured.

A child who was not property restrained was found in the car as well.

A thousand dollars in cash was also reportedly found.

McHenry is charged with possession of drug related objects, driving without license in possession, no seat belt, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.