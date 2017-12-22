West Rome Animal Clinic Manager Arrested for Stealing Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars

The former practice manager for West Rome Animal Clinic, Meleah Beth Landers, 40, was jailed this week after being accused of stealing over $257,000 from her employer.
Reports said that the alleged thefts began back in 2010 and continue until October of this year.
Warrants state that she violated the fiduciary obligation of her position by taking the money.
According to reports, Dr. Dan Pate, a veterinarian and owner of the clinic, said that an investigation was launched due to a “significant” amount of money being unaccounted for. This came after a drug company called and told him that his clinic owed an excess of $100,000 in September.
Landers is charged with felony theft by taking by fiduciary.