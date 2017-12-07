Update: Turkey the Case of Salmonella Outbreak at Toyo Tire

Preliminary findings implicate catered turkeys as the cause of a recent salmonella outbreak among employees attending an event at Toyo Tire in White, GA back on November 14-15.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District the event was catered by Angelo’s New York Style Pizza and Bistro.

Laboratory investigations are ongoing.

Regarding the recent salmonella outbreak at Toyo Tire as a result of Angelo’s catering.

“Angelo and his family are heartbroken about the recent incident at Toyo Tire and offer their deepest sympathies and prayers to those who have been affected. This community is their home and their customers are like family to them. As such, the safety of their customers and the quality of their food has always been their highest priority.

While no cause has yet been identified by health officials, and all parties, from the supplier to the plant facility, are undergoing inspection, Angelo and his team are fully cooperating with the Bartow County Health Department and Department of Public Health and have voluntarily closed their restaurant temporarily to determine the cause and swiftly resolve the situation. Their main concern is the well-being of their customers, and they will reopen the restaurant as soon as it is practical.

As both counsel and longtime patron of Angelo’s, I would encourage the community to await the facts and allow the process to play out.”

John T. Mroczko,

Attorney for Angelo’s New York Style Pizza & Bistro, Inc.

Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District and Bartow County Health Department environmental health specialists and epidemiologists are responding to and investigating a possible foodborne-illness outbreak related to a two-day catered event at Toyo Tire in White, GA, last week.

While we suspect this is a foodborne-related outbreak, that hasn’t been confirmed. Cause of the outbreak is not yet known; the illness or illnesses have not yet been confirmed.

We know of two hospitalizations in Bartow, but there may have been more. We are working with Toyo HR to determine how many people potentially may have been affected.

Bartow County Health Department environmental health specialists are investigating the caterer’s food preparation-and-handling practices. We are investigating if there may have been other sources of food at this event and if the event caterer may have provided food to other locations

Symptoms of foodborne illness include upset stomach, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

See your doctor or healthcare provider if you have symptoms that are severe, including:

High fever (temperature over 101.5°F, measured orally)

Blood in stools

Frequent vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down (which can lead to dehydration)

Signs of dehydration, including a marked decrease in urination, a very dry mouth and throat, or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days

From WBHF radio