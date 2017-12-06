Truck Slams into Gas Substation on Burnett Ferry Road

Flames shot as high as 50 feet into the air on Tuesday after a truck hit a high pressure gas substation on Burnett Ferry and Radio Springs Road.

Reports said that the truck overshot its turn, left the road, ran through a fence before coming to rest on the substation

Rome Fire Department Battalion Chief Gene Proctor said that the truck went up in flames. The driver, a 16 year-old male, of the truck was sent to Floyd Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around three hours.