Three Romans Found with Drugs During Search

Three Romans, Timothy Tyrell Ferguson, 32, Alfred Jammal Echols, 24, and Ashley Briquelle Ellis, 34, were found to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana that was over an ounce. They were also found with a digital scale with drug residue.

The items were found during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Huffaker Road.

All three are charged with possession with intent to sell, or provide a minor with drug related obects and the purchase, possession, distribution or sale of a controlled substance.