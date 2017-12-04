Simply the Season – Savings Corner Presented by Coosa Valley Credit Union

Your family may be feeling the financial pinch during the holiday season even more than usual. If that’s the case it could be time to cut back on gift giving. You don’t have to give up the fun of the holidays, however. There are ways to have fun without spending too much.

Here are a few alternatives to gift giving this year:

Gift games – Playing a game with the family can be more memorable than exchanging a new sweater or some socks. Here’s how it works: everyone brings a gift that they would enjoy receiving, wraps it up, and places it in the center of the room. Each participant draws a number which becomes the order for choosing gifts. Player number 1 opens a gift then player number 2 decides whether they would like to open a new gift or ‘steal’ the already opened gift. Each gift can be stolen up to 3 times. After the third steal, the player with the gift gets to keep it. It’s a fun way to enjoy time with friends and family, spend less money, and do some gift giving on a smaller scale.

Exchange only homemade gifts – A few ideas include: a recipe book with all of your favorites, baked goods, Christmas ornaments, calendar with family pictures, or a memory box full of memorable experiences.

Cookie swap: Instead of exchanging gifts with friends, offer a cookie swap as a way to get everyone together and enjoy the holidays. Everyone brings a batch of their favorite cookies to trade and everyone goes home happy with new treats to try!

There are so many ways to simplify this season – no matter what you choose, have a fun holiday!