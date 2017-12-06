Silver Creek Teen Charged with Drug and Gun Possession

Dylan Craig Underwood, 18 of Silver Creek, was arrested after police said he ran from them and attempted to hide under an an abandoned vehicle.
Police added that Underwood was found with marijuana, bags, scales and a gun while on Ford Road. He was later found hiding on Blackwelder Lane.
Underwood is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of drug related objects, the purchase, possession, manufacture or the sale of marijuana and probation violation.