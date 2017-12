Ernie Turrell Johnson Jr, 24 of Silver Creek, was jailed this week after police said he was found to be in possession of marijuana that was packaged for sale, as well as a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

He was taken into custody near the McDonalds on Turner Mcall Blvd.

Johnson is charged with possession of marijuana, distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.