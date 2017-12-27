Ruth Coalson, age 92 of Cartersville

Ruth Coalson, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
Mrs. Coalson was born on April 14, 1925 in Rupert, WV, daughter of the late Elmer Zopp and Edwina Moses Zopp.
Mrs. Coalson was a proud and faithful servant of the Lord and an active member of Rowland Springs Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost thirty years, Maurice Coalson; grandson, Rodney Coalson; son-in-law, Bobby Beasley.
Survivors include her son, Larry Coalson; daughters, Brenda Beasley and Dolores (Tom) Wilkinson; three grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at twelve o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 30th of December, 2017 in the chapel of Owen Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Ringwalt officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Powder Springs Memorial Gardens.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family for one hour prior to service time at Owen Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Rowland Springs Baptist Church.
