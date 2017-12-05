Rome Teen Breaks into and Spray Paints Armuchee High School

Denise William Chastain, 17 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly entered Armuchee High School with the intent to commit a burglary.

Reports said that four of the school’s buildings were damaged from Chastain forcing his way inside.

Police went on to say that the suspect also spray painted four sides of a school bus as well as the school field house. Reports added that he also spray painted padding on an end zone goal post.

The alleged incident occurred back on November 25th.

Chastain is charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.