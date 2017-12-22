Rome Man Steals and Cashes Dead Man’s Checks

Tabitha Alene Gresham, 44 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said she stole three checks belong to the victim’s deceased husband and cashed them without permission.

Reports said that the checks were for $3,000, $3,500 and $2,000.

Reports went on to add that Gresham also used a woman’s bank card to make a $467.59 purchase from the Armuchee Village Storage and U Haul back no November 30th.

Gresham is charged with theft by deception, theft by taking, 3rd degree forgery, financial transaction card fraud.