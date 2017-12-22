Rome Man Found with Stolen Watch and Meth

John Jackson Lynn, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stolen watch and drugs.

Reports said that Lynn purchased a stolen watch from Bridgett Nails Causy for $25 and then proceeded to take to a jewelry store. It was there the victim’s wife noticed the watch.

Reports went on to say that while Lynn was being taken into custody at Ford Gittings and Kane Jewelry store on Broad Street he was found to be in possession of a smoking pipe containing suspected meth.

Lynn is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.