Rome Man Found with a Gun and Cocaine

Randolph David Reynolds, 55 of Rome, was arrested this week after a GSP trooper found him to be in possession of a gun and cocaine.
Reports said that the trooper was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Branham Avenue and Porter Street when Reynolds failed a field sobriety test.
A search led the trooper to find cocaine and a firearm in his car.
Reynolds is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor driving a vehicle on suspended or revoked registration, DUI and a stop sign violation.