Dallas Dewayne Erwin, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he molested two nine year-old girls over the course of a year.

Reports said that Erwin molested the child by placing his hands in one of the victim’s vagina between August 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017. He is also accused of touching a victim’s vagina on November 14th and 15th of this year.

Erwin is charged with two counts of child molestation, sexual battery and aggravated sexual battery.