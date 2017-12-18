Rome Man Chokes Woman Before Hiding from Police

Ayron Damon Adams, 28 of Rome, was arrested after he allegedly placed his hands around a 28 year-old woman’s throat in an effort to choke her.

Reports added that the incident occurred in front of the victim’s 7 and 5 year-old children.

Police went on to say after arriving on scene they found Adams hiding inside the home. He then proceeded to run out of the back door and into the home of another before he was finally apprehended.

Adams is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.