Miguel Angel Martinez, 21 of Rome, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after reports said that he burglarized a home on West 10th Street back in 2015.

Reports said that Martinez stole a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum before setting the house on fire.

He was transported from the Coffee County Correctional Facility, where he was serving time on a different charge.

Martinez is charged with first degree burglary, theft y taking and arson in the first degree.