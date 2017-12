Rodney Steven Corbin, 47 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he made contact with what he thought was a 14 year-old boy and exchanged messages in which he told the “child” of sexual acts he wanted to perform on him.

Reports added that Corbin then arranged a meeting in which he was going to perform oral sex on the child.

Corbin is charged with aggravated child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child.