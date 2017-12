Veronica Marlene Vance, 49 of Rome, was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a 27 year-old woman with a kitchen knife.

Reports added that Vance also used the knife to cause damage to the victim’s vehicle.

The alleged altercation occurred at a home on Fortune Street on December 8th.

Vance is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass and two counts of cruelty to children.