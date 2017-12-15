Floyd County Jail Inmate Gets into Physical Altercation with Female Deputy

An inmate in the Floyd County Jail, Corun J. Sellars, 30, is facing new charges after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with a female deputy Wednesday.
Sellers is now charged with a felony for riot in a penal institution and felony obstruction of officers. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for simple battery.
Previous:
Corun Jaron Sellars, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly injured a man in an attack on Tolbert Street.
Reports said that Sellars hit the victim in the face with a closed fist, resulting in an injury to his nose.
The incident occurred back on April 28th.
Sellers is charged with battery.