Rome Man Arrested for Burglarizing Half Dozen Businesses

Patrick Roderequiz Smith, 36 of Rome, was jailed this week and charged with over a half dozen burglaries around Floyd County.

Reports said that Smith burglarized: Roys Little Garden on Dean Avenue January 1, Safe Storage on Rogers Drive January 4, Abundant Living Counselling on East 2nd Ave January 4 , Sorelle Salon and Spa at East 2nd on January 4, Montessori School on Dodd Blvd January 31, Right at Home on John Davenport February 27th, Quick Tire and Lube on March 4th after breaking out the front window.

Smith is charged with second degree burglary, six counts criminal trespass, six counts of first degree burglary, felony obstruction, entering an automobile with intent to commit a crime, criminal damage to property, and aggravated assault on a police officer.