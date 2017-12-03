Rome Man Arrested After Jumping on Moving Car

Andrew McCall Roland, 20 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly placed a woman in fear of her safety when he jumped on her moving vehicle.
The incident occurred on Acorn Road.
Roland is charged with simple assault and reckless conduct.
