Rome Man Arrested After Head Butting Father

Jonathan Allen Vaughn, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he head-butted his 47 year-old father in the face.
Reports added that the alleged incident occurred at a home on Dean Street.
Vaughn is charged with simple battery.
