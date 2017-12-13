Rome Authorities Say Christmas Gifts are Being Stolen

In the past several days the City of Rome and Floyd County residents have reported thefts of packages being delivered and left on porches. Please be aware that this time of year there are those who will keep a vigilant watch for your hard earned Christmas gifts to be delivered and do their shopping from your porch!

Here are a few suggestions for you:

Have the package delivered to your place of work if possible

Have a neighbor take the package for you

Have an alert sent to your phone or email when the package will be delivered

Install surveillance cameras on your property

Keep your eyes open for vehicles that appear to be following delivery trucks

Call 911 to report suspicious activity

If you have any information on these thefts please contact the City of Rome Criminal Investigation Division. The information you provide can remain anonymous if you wish.

Contact information:

Captain Roy Willingham 706-238-5121

Lieutenant John Walters 706-238-5122