Rockmart Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Police

Rodrick DeJuan Stocks, 39 of Rockmart, was jailed in in Rome after he allegedly threatened to kill two police officers and a civilian in a public place on Harvey Street at Copeland Avenue.

Reports said that Stocks then proceeded to resist police and refused to give his name and birthdate.

Reports added that Stocks also attempted to hit one of the police officers.

Stocks is charged with three counts terroristic threats and acts, three counts obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct, simple assault and probation violation.