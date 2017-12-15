Rocket Wheeler Back as Rome Braves Manager

The 2018 Rome Braves field staff has been announced and “Ralph “Rocket” Wheeler has been named as the team’s manager. Wheeler, in his 16th year with the Braves organization returns to Rome after managing the Florida Fire Frogs in Kissimmee in 2017. He was the first Rome Braves manager in its 2003 inaugural season, led the team to a South Atlantic League Championship and was named Braves Minor League Manager of the Year.

In 2008, Wheeler garnered the prestigious honor of being named by Baseball America as the Minor League Manager of the Year as well as the Carolina League Manager of the Year. Rocket resides in Myrtle beach, S.C. and has a son Marty and a daughter Kate.

Also returning to the Rome staff is hitting coach Bobby Moore, who will serve his sixth season with the team and his 22nd with the Braves’ farm system. Moore is in his second stint in Rome after serving as the hitting coach from 2003-2010. Dan Meyer will return as pitching coach for the third year and actually played for Wheeler in the 2003 championship season. Vic Scarpone joins the Rome club from the Danville Braves as trainer, where he spent 2017, his first full season in the organization.

Rome opens the 2018 campaign at home against the Hagerstown Suns on April 5th. Special season ticket plans are now on sale and make great holiday stocking stuffers.