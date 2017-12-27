Rev. Glenn Edwin Stansell, age 72 of Sand Rock, passed away Monday, December 25th at his residence.

Funeral services will be 12:PM Thursday, December 28th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wendell Dutton and Bro. Kenneth Lasseter officiating; a private graveside will follow in Sand Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:AM until 12 noon at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Pastors and Deacons of the Wills Creek United Baptist Association.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Stinson Stansell; son, Glendon Scott Stansell of Sand Rock; daughter, Gina Alise (Burgess) Lane of Sand Rock; mother, Louise Stansell of Centre; sister, Cheryl Prater of Centre and grandchildren, Abby, Grayson and Finn Lane.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Stansell.

Mr. Stansell was a native of Cherokee County the son of the late Winford Cicero and Ola Louise Haney Stansell and was a member of Mt. Zion United Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons at P.O. Box 776; Centre or to Comfort Care Hospice at 500 South 5th Street; Gadsden, AL 35901

