Ms. Valeria Earnestine “Tina” Kinne, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at a local hospital.

Ms. Kinne was born in Jefferson, Georgia on September 3, 1941, daughter of the late Birdie Gassaway Huff. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ruth Bryant. Ms. Kinne was a member of the Garden Lakes Baptist Church and was a former member of the Rome Jaycees for several years. She was an avid bowler and worked for several years at Floyd Bowling and Amusement.

Survivors include a son, Bart Kinne, Rome; two daughters, Cindi Kinne, Dora, AL, and Kathy Ware and her husband, Mike, Rome; four grandchildren, Brett Kinne, Jessica Dowdy, Kaitlyn Dowdy and Hunter Dowdy.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Chaplain Billy Murdock and the Rev. Sam Copeland officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Active: Mike Ware, Calvin Allen, Jr., Brian Blair, Jamie Greene, David Henderson, Wayne Mullinax and Mark “Bo” Estle. Honorary: Grandsons, Brett Kinne and Hunter Dowdy.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.