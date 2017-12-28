Ms. Shirley Louise Tillery, age 85, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday evening, December 26, 2017, in a local hospital.

Ms. Tillery was born in Floyd County, GA on August 3, 1932, daughter of the late Hamilton Hester Tillery, Sr. and the late Ruby Jewell Sartin Tillery. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, Helen Tillery Van Horn and Susan Ann Tillery Allen, and by 2 brothers, Hamilton Hester Tillery, Jr. and Cecil Lamar Tillery. Ms. Tillery retired from Greenwood’s Lindale Manufacturing Co. following nearly 50 years at the Lindale mill. She was a member of the Quarter Century Club and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a brother, Bobby Tillery, and his wife, Rachel, Acworth; a niece who she raised, Stacy Quarles, and her daughter, Annistyn, Silver Creek; other nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with family and friends sharing. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Alan Lands, Lee Parton, Scotty Deems, Barry Tillery, David Tillery, and Kenneth Tillery.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.