Ms. Carolyn Christine Teems Evett, age 70, of Armuchee, passed away Sunday morning, December 17, 2017, at a local hospital.

Ms. Evett was born in Chattooga County on June 28, 1947, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Eleam Teems. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Sims, by a grandson, Daniel Christopher Culberson, by a great grandchild, Piper Laurali Jones, by 4 sisters, Jewell Hall, Margaret Corbin, Mildred Nichols, and Frances Brooks, and by 2 brothers, Junior Teems and Leon Teems. Ms. Evett was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 4 daughters, Mary Kinney, and her fiancé, Patrick Kennedy, Rome, Tina Russell, and her husband, Martin, Armuchee, Crystal Gallahar, Rome, and Amanda Devier, and her husband, Jeff, Summerville; a son, Robert Culberson, and his girlfriend, Linda Elders, Centre, AL; 3 sisters, Peggy Money, Betty Lou Ramey, and Susie Dawson, all of Summerville; 5 brothers, Ralph, Jerry, Richard, and Rev. Ray Teems, all of Summerville, and Ricky Teems, Armuchee; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks and her brother, the Rev. Ray Teems officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 12noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Thursday at 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.