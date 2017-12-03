Mrs. Wanda Sue Ingram Boyd, age 66, of Rome, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Boyd was born in Floyd County, GA on September 25, 1951, daughter of the late John Taylor Ingram and the late Beulah Sisson Ingram. She was a homemaker and was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church. Mrs. Boyd was an Emeritus member of the Etowah Chapter #30, Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry F. Boyd, to whom she was married on January 9, 1971; a son, John Boyd, and his wife, Amy, Silver Creek; 2 granddaughters, Jacey Boyd, Atlanta, and Kendal Boyd, Silver Creek; 3 sisters, Annie Lee Sanford, Lindale, Charlene Hyde, Lindale, and Linda Blair, Silver Creek; a brother, Larry Ingram, Lindale; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017, at 3pm at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church with Dr. Talmadge Barnes officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church on Monday from 1pm until the service hour.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church on Monday at 2:30pm and include: David Reeps, Austin Terrette, Wayne Smallwood, Danny Logan, Lee Bowden, and Ted Boyd.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.