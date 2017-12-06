Mrs. Vonnie D. Fuqua Griffeth, age 99, of Statesboro formerly of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at a Statesboro hospice facility.

Mrs. Griffeth was born in Bartow County, Georgia on June 19, 1918, daughter of the late Robert Fuqua and the late Emily Brock Fuqua. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Alvin Hugh Griffeth, on July 3, 2003, and by five brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Griffeth worked for 26 years for the Celanese Corporation and then later worked for 17 years at Berry College. She was a member of the Desoto Park Baptist Church.

Survivors include a step-daughter, Lynda Lynn, Statesboro; two step-sons, Will Griffeth, Statesboro, and James Griffeth, LaGrange; ten grandchildren, several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1pm until the service time.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.