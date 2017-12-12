Mrs. Suzanne Elizabeth “Sue” Heath, age 56, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Heath was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 21, 1961, daughter of the late Harry Thomas “Tom” Clemens and the late Mary Jo Ferris Clemens. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Jo Brock. Mrs. Heath was a member of the Hollywood Baptist Church and worked in human resources. She loved to fish and was a former SETRA Women’s Dirt Bike Motorcycle Riding Champion.

Survivors include her husband, David Ernest Heath; a son, David Jason Heath, Lindale; a daughter, Jennifer Rachelle Heath-Strickland and her wife, Kristin, Euharlee; a sister, Tammy Lynn Lowe and her husband, Kevin, Indiana; her mother-in-law, Sara Cavanaugh Heath, Rome.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. TAC Coley will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 2pm until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org or to the American Motorcyclist Association at www.americanmorotcyclist.com.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.