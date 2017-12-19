Mrs. Ruby Jane Parsons Paynter, age 71, of Lindale, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Paynter was born in Fish Creek, GA on May 15, 1946, daughter of the late Joseph and Mamie Ruth Morris Parsons. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Silas Samuel Matthew Paynter in 2011. Mrs. Paynter was a homemaker and was a member of The Church of God in Acworth.

Survivors include a daughter, Janice Hall, and her husband, Larry, Ft. Payne, AL; 2 sons, Paul Paynter, and his wife, Deana, Cedar Bluff, AL, and Joe Paynter, and his wife, Colleen, Lindale; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bratcher, Pastor Mark Smith, Bro. Vernon Knight and Bro. Donald Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Towe’s Chapel Cemetery in Adairsville.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 11:30am and include: Active: Alex Hall, J. T. Paynter, Darrell Knight, Bobby Fowler, Andrew Johnson and David Farmer. Honorary: Joe Paul Dowdy.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.