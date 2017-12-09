Mrs. Oma Keith Bearden Holcomb, age 95, of Armuchee, passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, in Fifth Avenue Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Holcomb was born on July 14, 1922, in Bartow County, GA, daughter of the late Henry Floyd Keith and the late Vida Ann Barclay Keith. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Keith Blanton and Flora Mae Keith West, by her brothers, David Keith and Oscar Vernon Keith, by her first husband, Wiley Wade Bearden of Calhoun in May 1978, by her second husband, Charles Newton Holcomb of Jasper, GA in May 2002; by a step-son, Charles “Buddy” Holcomb and by a step-grandson, Chuck Holcomb. Mrs. Holcomb was an active member of New Armuchee Baptist Church until her health declined. She grew up in Bartow County helping her family farm during the Great Depression. During World War II, Oma was a “Rosie Riveter” working on B-29 bomber airplanes at the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta, GA. After the war, she worked at Echota Cotton Mills in Calhoun. Later she became a “floor lady” supervisor at Velvetone Mills in Calhoun. While living in Atlanta, Oma worked as a bookkeeper for the Old Hickory House restaurants. Following Charlie’s retirement in 1990s, they moved to Jasper, GA. She was a bookkeeper for Amicacola Electric Membership Corporation until her retirement in 1984.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Wade Bearden, and his wife, Pamela, Armuchee; step-daughter, Brenda Adamns, Jasper; step-son, Jerry Holcomb, Ellijay; grandchildren, Joel Wade Bearden, and his wife, Melissa, Cumming, GA, Dr. Jamie Bearden Lin, and her husband, Dr. Luke Lin; step-granddaughters, Tonya Thomison, Austin, TX, Laura Johnson, Atlanta; step-grandsons, Nip Adams, and his wife, Lisa, Blue Ridge, GA, Brandy Adamn, and his wife, Christy, Austin, TX, Russell Holcomb, CO, Alan Holcomb, Atlanta, and Matt Holcomb, Atlanta.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 2:00 PM at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard and the Rev. Phil Blanton officiating. Interment will follow in Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 1:30 PM and include: Joel Bearden, Jim West, Vonny Blanton, Phil Blanton, Nip Adams and Luke Lin.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.