Mrs. Nannie “Sue” Gibson Hodges, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Hodges was born in Westminster, SC on July 24, 1931, daughter of the late Robert Wylie Gibson, Sr. and the late Mamie Alice Willis Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lacy Hodges, Jr., by 2 sisters, Earline Maness and Louise Griffin, and by a brother, Willis Gibson. A homemaker most of her life, Mrs. Hodges was employed for a while with the North Carolina Highway Patrol at the office in Fayetteville, NC. She was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church where she was a longtime member of the church choir.

Survivors include her 4 children, Thomas Wayne Hodges, and his wife, Linda, Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Walter L. Hodges, III, and his wife, Sandra, Valrico, FL, Terri Lynne Self, and her husband, Randy, Rome, and Thomas Christopher “Chris” Hodges, Rome; a sister, Mary Ann Register, and her husband, Milton, Fayetteville, NC; a brother, Dr. Robert W. Gibson, Jr., and his wife, Jane, Winston-Salem, NC; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 4pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Scott Lambert will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. 2nd Avenue, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.