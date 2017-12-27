Mrs. Martha Faye Bell, age 65, of Rockmart (the Vanwert community) passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Rockmart, GA on August 18, 1952, a daughter of the late Wilbert Eckert and Bertha Mae Harrell Eckert. Mrs. Bell had lived all of her life in Rockmart and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired with 40 years of service from Shaw Manufacturing.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Stanley Bell, Sr.; by a sister, Joan Eckert; and brother, J.W. Eckert.

Survivors include her seven children: Melanie Dawn Bell, Shane Bell, Melissa Bell Dennison (Ray), Michelle Wilson (Thomas), James Joseph (Joey) Bell (Kelli), Veronica Mae Bell and Vernon Stanley Bell, Jr. (Kayla); eight grandchildren; and one great grandson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Land officiating. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen and are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 1:30 PM on Thursday: Adam Summerville, Thomas Wilson, Charlie Stokes, Curtis Stokes, Canaan Watts and William Dunn.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Martha Faye Bell.