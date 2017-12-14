Mrs. Lillian Christine “Chris” Buck, age 74, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Buck was born in Floyd County on June 24, 1943, daughter of the late Richard and Ada Singleton Jackson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Jackson. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with I. G. A. Food Store in Rome for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Waymon Buck; a daughter, Tammy Randolph, and her husband, Randall, Rome; 2 sons, Richie Buck, and his wife, Dede, Kingston, and Donnie Buck, and his wife, Flora, Rome; 6 grandchildren, Coty Randolph, Kyle Randolph, Hannah Hamilton, and her husband, Jeremy, Colton Buck, Derrick Buck, and his wife, Casey, and Chase Buck; 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1pm until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Grandsons and Christopher Rhodes will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 2:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.