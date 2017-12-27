Mrs. Josie H. Montgomery, age  90 of Rome

Mrs. Josie H. Montgomery, age 90, 413 E. 15th St. SW Rome, Ga. transitioned December 26, 2017. Service for Mrs. Montgomery will be Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11 am at Metropolitan UMC. The body will lie instate from 10 am until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 6 pm until 7 pm.. Please keep the Montgomery family in your prayers.

Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.